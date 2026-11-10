Qatar: Progress being made in US-Iran talks, but impossible to know if a deal is at hand

It is impossible to determine how close the US and Iran are to a deal, says Qatari Foreign Ministry Communications Director Ibrahim Al Hashmi.

Hashmi says in a press briefing that yesterday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was positive and that progress is being made in talk mediated by Qatar.

He says that Qatar is “working continuously to end the uncertainty over the crisis between Washington and Tehran.”

Meanwhile, Abbas Pazouki, spokesman for Iran’s first vice president, claims that despite the US blockade, “the country’s reserves of essential goods are in very good shape; stocks of some items are even higher than before the blockade.”

“The supply, arrival, clearance and distribution of people’s necessities also continue without interruption,” he writes on X.