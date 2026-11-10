Eisenkot: We won’t give up on military, national service for all, are committed to forming government ‘as soon as possible’

In a faction meeting ahead of the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot — tasked with forming the next government — says that Israel is at a “security, strategic, economic, international” watershed, “perhaps among the most challenging days for Israel since its founding.”

He says he is committed to creating a “national emergency government as soon as possible” without compromising on his principles.

Eisenkot stresses his party “has a deep commitment to its compass” of a Jewish, democratic, liberal, egalitarian Israel, and promises to “work together with our partners — B’Yachad, the Democrats, and Yisrael Beytenu.”

Eisenkot says his arm is outstretched to any party willing to accept his coalition’s principles, but promises that he will not give up on his determination that there be “service for all — for all Israeli citizens. Military service, national service, civilian service. We will not fold that flag.”

Eisenkot does not specifically mention Haredi or Arab parties.

He promises to investigate every possible path to expanding his coalition in order to create “a national consensus as broad as possible.”

Eisenkot additionally says his party is committed to achieving the goals of the war in Gaza that have not yet been achieved — “the destruction of Hamas’s military and civil capabilities.”

He stumbles as he lists the three branches of government, pausing with a smile until he remembers the judicial branch. “One must not forget the judicial branch,” he says, as he discusses the proper balance between them.