Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Shas says it is sticking by Netanyahu, won’t negotiate with ‘any other player’

Today, 4:02 pm
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The ultra-Orthodox Shas party says it is not entertaining the idea of defecting from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, seeking to quash speculation that its support could be up for grabs alongside fellow Haredi party United Torah Judaism, which has declared itself a free agent.

“Shas continues to support Netanyahu and is not in talks with any other player,” it says in a statement.

The party notes that its rabbinic steering council instructed party lawmakers to recommend Netanyahu for premier “after he committed to passing a law regulating yeshiva students,” referring to legislation enshrining Haredi military draft exemptions in law.

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