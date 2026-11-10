Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026
WATCH: Herzog addresses plenum at first session of 26th Knesset
The first session of the 26th Knesset begins with a speech by President Isaac Herzog.
The president, in his introduction, mentions by name the most senior member of Knesset — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has served as a member for 35 cumulative years since he was first elected in 1988 — and its youngest member, 24-year-old Yonatan Shalev of B’Yachad.
The opening session of the 26th Knesset can be watched in Hebrew at the following link:
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