Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

WATCH: Herzog addresses plenum at first session of 26th Knesset

Today, 4:16 pm
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The first session of the 26th Knesset begins with a speech by President Isaac Herzog.

The president, in his introduction, mentions by name the most senior member of Knesset — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has served as a member for 35 cumulative years since he was first elected in 1988 — and its youngest member, 24-year-old Yonatan Shalev of B’Yachad.

The opening session of the 26th Knesset can be watched in Hebrew at the following link:

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