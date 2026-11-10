Knesset swearing-in completed, kicking off new parliament

After all 120 members of the Knesset are sworn in one by one, the Knesset secretary expresses his best wishes for the 26th Knesset, setting off applause and marking the opening of the new parliament.

By coincidence, all four final members to be sworn in to the Knesset are newcomers, three of whom have deep connections to October 7: Yashar’s Shira Shapiro, whose son Aner was killed in the attack, Yisrael Beytenu’s Sharon Sharabi, whose brothers Eli and Yossi were kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri, with Yossi killed in captivity, and Yashar MK Noam Tibon, a former general who rushed to Nahal Oz to rescue his son and their family.

Between them is Likud’s Erez Tadmor, founder of the right-wing Im Tirtzu activist group.