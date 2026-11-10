Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026
IDF: Israeli man crossed into Lebanon, located by UN forces and returned to Israel
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An Israeli civilian illegally crossed the border into Lebanon a short while ago, near the Rosh Hanikra Crossing, the military says.
The military says the man was located by United Nations forces near the border and handed over to IDF troops, who escorted him back to Israeli territory.
The man was then handed over to the police for further questioning. Crossing the border illegally is punishable by up to four years in jail.
The IDF says the incident is under investigation.
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