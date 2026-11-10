Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Eisenkot: Netanyahu’s ‘hate-filled speech’ leaves me even more certain he’s unfit for office

Today, 6:39 pm
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Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot condemns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “hate-filled speech” at the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, saying it only strengthened his view that the Likud leader is unfit for office.

“I sat and listened to the delusional, divisive, hate-filled and shameful speech of the outgoing prime minister, in which he exploited a state occasion at the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset,” Eisenkot writes on X.

“I became even more convinced that he is unfit to remain in office for even one minute more.”

The Yashar chair repeats his pledge to establish a “national emergency government,” saying Netanyahu’s “rule is dividing Israel and endangering its security.”

In his speech, Netanyahu accused the Arab-led Joint List and Ra’am of seeking “the destruction of the Jewish state,” while calling for the formation of a “unity government.”

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