US man indicted for threatening AIPAC, Florida Holocaust center

A man from North Carolina is indicted for sending threatening letters to Jewish organizations in Florida, the US Department of Justice says.

Brian Charles, 58, is charged with mailing threatening communications and faces a five-year sentence, says the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Charles allegedly sent the letters in July to personnel from the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, the American Jewish Committee’s Palm Beach office and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The identical letters showed an obscene, anti-Israel cartoon and were titled, “The punishment of my wicked Jews in the American government.”

“I am going to destroy my Jews. Many shall die by my wrath — I am God,” the letters said. “They will die painful deaths through my wrath. My judgment is against them. What right do wicked sinners have to extort my people the Americans?”

Charles lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the recipients are in South Florida, and he is being prosecuted in the federal Southern District of Florida.

Charles wrote his own name on the letters and the FBI matched his prints to the documents, the criminal complaint said.

In 2018, in a separate case, Charles pleaded guilty to five counts of mailing threatening communications and was sentenced to 542 days in prison and three years of probation, which he violated multiple times, the complaint says.