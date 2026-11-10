Top Iranian security official says no talks underway with US

Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei says there are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington, in an interview with pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.

Iran has insisted the US must meet seven conditions set out in a June interim agreement before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen and negotiations resume.

Rezaei says Iran has asked the US for a “clear and explicit” response to its conditions, but has yet to receive one, adding that Washington could respond in the future.

After meeting with mediator Qatar on Monday, US President Donald Trump played down the likelihood of major warfare restarting soon but ⁠remained unwilling to accept the existing Iranian truce plan.