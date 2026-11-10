Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Top Iranian security official says no talks underway with US

By Reuters Today, 7:00 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)
Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei says there are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington, in an interview with pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.

Iran has insisted the US must meet seven conditions set out in a June interim agreement before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen and negotiations resume.

Rezaei says Iran has asked the US for a “clear and explicit” response to its conditions, but has yet to receive one, adding that Washington could respond in the future.

After meeting with mediator Qatar on Monday, US President Donald Trump played down the likelihood of major warfare restarting soon but ⁠remained unwilling to accept the existing Iranian truce plan.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.