IDF evacuates 4 West Bank outposts it says are source of ‘repeated acts of violence’; 3 detained for rioting

Four illegal West Bank outposts, from which settlers carried out violent attacks on Palestinians, were demolished by Israeli forces over the past two days, the military says.

The IDF says that soldiers and Border Police officers evacuated the illegal outposts located near the Palestinian villages of Burqa, Wadi Rahim, and Jalud.

“Repeated acts of violence and illegal activity originated from these outposts,” the military says.

Several vehicles, tents and temporary structures, which the army says “lacked infrastructure and adequate living conditions,” were removed by the forces.

During an operation overnight near Burqa, troops encountered “barricades made of burning tires, rocks and spikes” that had been placed by settlers, according to the military. “As a result, two vehicles used by security forces were damaged,” the IDF says.

The IDF says the settlers also threw stones at the forces and carried out arson attacks in the village.

“The forces cleared the barricades and restored order in the area,” the army says, adding that three Israeli civilians were detained and handed over to the police.

Police investigators later entered the village with IDF escort to collect findings for the investigation.