Eisenkot-led bloc submits bills to establish Oct. 7 state inquiry, limit PM terms, repeal judicial overhaul

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc of parties submits a series of bills on the opening day of the 26th Knesset, including bills that would establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, impose term limits on prime ministers, and repeal laws passed as part of the outgoing government’s judicial overhaul agenda.

Eisenkot’s Yashar and Yair Golan’s Democrats say they have submitted proposals to repeal controversial laws passed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government, including the law eroding the powers of the attorney general, the judicial selection committee law, and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s media overhaul.

Yashar has submitted a proposal restricting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be declared incapacitated, while the Democrats party separately submits a proposal prohibiting individuals under criminal indictment from holding office.

The Democrats also submit bills allowing public transportation on Shabbat, civil marriage, regulating the status of Haredi schools, enshrining equality as a Basic Law and expanding LGBTQ rights.