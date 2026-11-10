New York Times rejects Israeli ambassador’s account of meeting with editors
Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.
The New York Times denies claims by Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, who told a gathering of Chabad emissaries on Sunday that The New York Times had published a “blood libel” about IDF actions in Gaza “to prepare the next genocide” of Jews.
Leiter also described a meeting with New York Times editors last November, where he says he was berated with accusations “of genocide, of starving people to death.”
The New York Times says in a statement, “The ambassador has misrepresented this meeting and makes a serious and false allegation about our coverage.”
“Mr. Leiter’s office requested a meeting with our Opinion section. It was a thoughtful, respectful and wide-ranging off-the-record conversation about the Middle East,” a spokesperson says.
“The war in Gaza was part of the discussion, but the ambassador describes statements and a prosecutorial tone that do not accurately reflect the conversation,” the spokesperson says.
The Times of Israel Community.