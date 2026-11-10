Ohana says Israel must not cooperate with those who call Jews in their land ‘invaders’

In remarks opening the Knesset’s inaugural session, Speaker Amir Ohana says there must be no cooperation with those who “spread blood libels about our fighters” and call “the Jewish people in their own land invaders,” invoking the future of Zionism and the phrase “Never again.”

Ohana says “great challenges still lie before us,” including Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and Hamas, which he says “has been dealt a devastating blow, but it still exists.”

He adds: “It is clear that Hamas is a terrorist organization, whether or not someone pays lip service to that as part of political negotiations,” referring to the Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List, which have refused to explicitly refer to Hamas as such.

Ohana also calls for unity. “The 26th Knesset holds a great opportunity,” he says. “An opportunity to change the course Israeli society is on. An opportunity for unity.” He adds that those who fought terrorist groups on the battlefield “can and should work together in national leadership to finish the job.”