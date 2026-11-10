Reports: One killed, several wounded in strike on tent in eastern Gaza City

Palestinian media outlets report that one person was killed and several have been wounded in an IDF strike on a tent near a school in eastern Gaza City.

The IDF has yet to comment.

شهيد ومصابون أثر قصف طيران الاحتلال الاسرائيلي خيمة في مدرسة موسى بن نصير في حي الدرج شرقي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/aIfs2CjVRE — الحـكـيم (@Hakeam) November 10, 2026