Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Reports: One killed, several wounded in strike on tent in eastern Gaza City
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that one person was killed and several have been wounded in an IDF strike on a tent near a school in eastern Gaza City.
The IDF has yet to comment.
شهيد ومصابون أثر قصف طيران الاحتلال الاسرائيلي خيمة في مدرسة موسى بن نصير في حي الدرج شرقي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/aIfs2CjVRE
— الحـكـيم (@Hakeam) November 10, 2026
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