Herzog to 26th Knesset: We must investigate October 7, strengthen ties with US, share responsibility for service

Israel must fully investigate the failures that led to the October 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught, says President Isaac Herzog at the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, adding that the challenges the country faces “demand joint responsibility for the duty of service.”

“We must leave no stone unturned, must investigate and must understand how the October 7 disaster occurred, and draw lessons and conclusions,” says Herzog.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to establish a state commission of inquiry into October 7, arguing that an independent panel appointed by the Supreme Court would be biased against the government. The government has in the last year said it would support an inquiry appointed by a panel of lawmakers, with its mandate and scope set by politicians.

“This Knesset must address the challenge of those who serve, both in the regular army and in the reserves, with full honesty and seriousness,” Herzog says, then turns to the issue of the ultra-Orthodox sector’s refusal to accept a military draft. “This is the time to find the appropriate solution for a country that is proud of its heritage and the world of Torah study, but whose challenges require joint responsibility for the duty of service.”

While stressing the importance of ensuring that Israelis can enjoy routine days in which they can afford groceries and access healthcare, Herzog emphasizes that “Iran’s evil empire does not stop even for a moment, in its plots and threats, whether directly or through its partners.”

“Alongside the stubborn and determined war against those who seek to harm us,” Herzog says, “we must build a stable political horizon in the region with our neighbors, including our closest ones, and strengthen and even add to the peace agreements with Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.”

He calls for a strengthened alliance with Washington: “We must fortify the alliance with our greatest friend – the United States, strengthen relations with all our allies, defend Israel’s good name, and fight political sanctions to the bitter end.”

Herzog calls out “moral stains” in Israeli society, including the wave of violent crime in Arab communities and settler violence in the West Bank.

“Israeli society is magnificent, it is amazing, but unfortunately there are moral stains within it that blemish its beautiful face,” he says. “There is no place for bullying within it. There is no place for racism within it. Against anyone. And there is no place for violence, not in Arab society, not in the hills of Judea and Samaria, not in the streets of the cities, not in the schools, anywhere. And it must be eradicated with all its might.”

Herzog tells the assembled lawmakers that they “must do everything possible to avoid a repeat election.”

“The people who have elected you thirst for routine, security and peace,” he says. “The people who are represented here by you yearn to see here a hand that will bring about unity – in the people and in hope.” He says Israelis long for cooperation, and respectful dialogue. “Be moderate toward one another, reach for compromise, even between rivals,” he says.

He congratulates Netanyahu on the start of his 15th Knesset term.

“There is joy and excitement, and there is also a lot of pain,” he notes. “For many of those sitting here, the joy of this day involves longing for a son or daughter, husband, brother, sister, grandson, or grandmother who should have been here by their side.”