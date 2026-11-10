Ben Gvir heckles Joint List leader as he’s sworn in: ‘Who’s he committing to, Hamas?’

After Joint List chair Yousef Jabareen responds with the statutory “I commit” to the swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir interjects: “Who’s he committing to, Hamas?”

Amid the ensuing ruckus, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana calls Ben Gvir to order and says anyone who interrupts again will be thrown out with no further warning.

The MKs take the oath by alphabetical order of their surnames. Ben Gvir was sworn in before Jabareen.

Later, when new Likud MK Elisha Medan stands up to take the oath, the plenum breaks out in applause.

Medan lost both legs fighting in northern Gaza in 2023 and walks on prosthetics.