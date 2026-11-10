Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Rubio sees ‘no need’ for further major combat operations against Iran

By AFP Today, 3:59 pm
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he sees no need to resume major combat operations against Iran because economic restrictions are working so effectively.

“The economic campaign (against Iran) is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations,” Rubio says after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris. “That’s what I told our allies here today.”

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