Bereaved mother Shira Shapiro tearfully enters Knesset as ’emissary’ of Oct. 7 hero son Aner

Incoming Yashar MK Shira Shapiro enters the Knesset surrounded by her family and clutching a picture of her son Staff Sgt. Aner Shapiro, an off-duty soldier who was killed while trying to defend partygoers during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Shapiro briefly tears up and is unable to speak for several seconds after being asked about her emotions on the day she becomes a lawmaker.

She tells reporters she hopes to bring Aner’s “values, his ideas, his worldview” to the Knesset.

Aner Shapiro, 22, was unarmed and attending the Nova rave when the attack began, escaping the scene with friends and seeking safety in a roadside shelter. When the shelter came under attack, Shapiro positioned himself at the entrance to guard those inside, and in video that later emerged from a dashcam, he can be seen catching and throwing back seven grenades before the eighth exploded and killed him.

Shapiro, who visited her son’s grave on Mount Herzl before coming to the Knesset, says she is in the parliament “because of Aner. I’m here as his emissary.”

One of several freshman lawmakers with a deep personal connection to the October 7 attack, Shapiro says she hopes to use her time in office to work on behalf of young people and help heal societal rifts, saying it’s what her slain son would have sought to advance.

״אם אני נפגע ואין אותי – תמשיכו אחריי״

רגע לפני שתושבע כחברת כנסת

שירה שפירא עלתה לקברו של ענר ז״ל pic.twitter.com/OYlryI8CtI — Inbar Twizer ענבר טויזר (@inbartvizer) November 10, 2026