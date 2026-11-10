Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

US taking ‘appropriate’ steps after planes left UK base amid reported Iranian threat

By AFP Today, 2:59 pm
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A US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker prior to a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 6, 2026 (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
A US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker prior to a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 6, 2026 (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

The US military says it is taking “coordinated and appropriate” security steps after flight-tracking data showed it had withdrawn at least a dozen aircraft from a second British airbase.

The removal yesterday of the American refueling tankers and other aircraft from Mildenhall Royal Air Force (RAF) base in eastern England followed a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Citing people familiar with events, the newspaper said the “precise nature” of the Iranian threat remained “under discussion” among United States officials.

A spokesperson for the US military’s European Command (EUCOM) declines to discuss “specific force protection measures,” noting various factors can affect them.

“In close partnership with our host nation allies, both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath remain vigilant,” the spokesperson adds, referring to another nearby British airbase.

“Together, we are taking coordinated and appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families.”

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