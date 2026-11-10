Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Yashar submits over 61 MK signatures demanding vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana

By Ariela Karmel Today, 3:43 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yashar MK Matan Kahana arrives at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Yashar MK Matan Kahana arrives at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party announces that it has formally submitted more than 61 signatures from members of the newly elected 26th Knesset to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, demanding a vote to replace him with former minister Matan Kahana, the party’s No. 5.

The move comes shortly before the newly elected 26th Knesset is set to hold its inaugural session, and hours after leaders of the anti-Netanyahu bloc agreed to nominate Kahana for the position, following days of negotiations. It marks a significant step toward the bloc asserting its parliamentary majority even before a new government is formed.

Ohana, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, has said he will schedule a plenary session to elect his successor within a week if a majority of lawmakers formally request one. With that threshold now met, a vote on Kahana’s appointment is expected in the coming days.

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