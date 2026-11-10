Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Anthropic sets IPO price range that values company at up to $1.4 trillion

By AFP Today, 3:37 pm
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Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York on February 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York on February 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Anthropic plans to raise up to $64 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, the artificial intelligence giant says in a filing, putting the total valuation of the company at up to $1.4 trillion.

The maker of Claude says in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to sell 825 million shares of Class A common stock at a Wall Street debut price estimate of “between $70.00 and $78.00” per share, amounting to $64.3 billion.

Anthropic had been expected to raise up to $100 billion in its debut, which would have made it the largest IPO on record.

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