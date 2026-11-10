Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

WATCH: Opening ceremony for the 26th Knesset gets underway

Today, 3:39 pm
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The opening ceremony for the 26th Knesset gets underway in Jerusalem, with much pomp and circumstance.

President Isaac Herzog, his wife Michal Herzog, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana greet children waving Israeli flags at the entrance to the Knesset building, before moving to stand on the red carpet as the Knesset guard marches around the perimeter of the building’s grounds.

The ceremony can be watched live at the link below:

More from today’s Liveblog:

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