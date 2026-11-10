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Ra’am MK: I did not say that Hamas is a charity organization; I condemn terrorism unreservedly

Today, 2:23 pm
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Ra’am MK Yasser Hujirat issues a statement aimed at clarifying a comment he made in a recent i24news interview to the effect that Hamas is a “charity organization.”

He says his words were edited and presented in a “tendentious and distorted” way, and that “part of my explanation was not carried in full, and what was left was a single sentence that created the impression I had claimed Hamas is a ‘charity organization.'”

He adds: “I want to make this clear in terms that leave no room for ambiguity: I did not say that Hamas is a charity organization, I do not think so, and that is not my position.”

Hujirat also says: “I condemn and denounce terrorism of every kind, unreservedly and without [allowing for] any justification. I am firmly opposed to Hamas’s crimes, to the acts of murder and abduction, and to the enormous suffering caused to Israelis.”

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