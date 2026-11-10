Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Dozens at right-wing protest outside Knesset: ‘There’ll be civil war if government is established with Arab-party support’

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 3:33 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Moshe, a protestor from the town of Matan, demonstrates outside the Knesset against the possible establishment of a minority government backed by the Arab political parties. His sign reads 'Disgrace! Dependent on terrorism supporters? (Jeremy Sharon / The Times of Israel)
Moshe, a protestor from the town of Matan, demonstrates outside the Knesset against the possible establishment of a minority government backed by the Arab political parties. His sign reads 'Disgrace! Dependent on terrorism supporters? (Jeremy Sharon / The Times of Israel)

Several dozen right-wing protesters are demonstrating outside the Knesset against the possibility of the Gadi Eisenkot-led political bloc establishing a government with the support of the Arab-led parties.

A series of three barriers manned by armed Border Police officers separates the demonstration from the access road to the Knesset.

Many of the demonstrators are holding signs from the right-wing Im Tirtzu organization accusing the Arab political parties of being “terrorism supporters.”

One demonstrator, Moshe from the town of Matan who declined to give his last name, claims that if a minority government is established with the support of the Joint List and Ra’am majority-Arab parties there will be a civil war.

“We are protesting against the establishment of a coalition with, or even supported by, MKs who support terrorism,” says Moshe.

“They have no moral right, although maybe a legal right, to decide for my children who have been fighting over the last three years, what will happen — whether they live or die.”

“There is a Jewish minority and an Arab minority that want to take control of the Jewish and Zionist majority. This is unacceptable, it is not democratic, it contravenes the right of self-determination of the Jewish people,” continues Moshe.

“There will be a civil war here if it happens, no question. Civil war in the streets. Right now we are demonstrating here in an easygoing manner, with respect, politely. But it will become a civil war. We will not allow, the overwhelming majority of the Jewish people, terrorism supporters to determine the survival policies of the State of Israel.”

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