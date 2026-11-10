Joint List’s Jabareen vows to block Netanyahu government, serve as ‘safety net’ for Arab public

Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen vows that his party will act to block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies from remaining in power while prioritizing the needs of Arab citizens.

Speaking at a Joint List faction meeting ahead of the inaugural swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset this afternoon, Jabareen says Arab voters, who turned out in large numbers in last month’s election, have entrusted the party with the responsibility to help “send home the government of Netanyahu, Ben Gvir and Smotrich, which has made our lives miserable throughout the past several years.”

He says the Joint List will serve as a “safety net” for Arab citizens against rising crime, home demolitions, discrimination in resource allocation, racism, police violence and the suppression of freedom of expression, while also working to prevent the continuation of what he calls a “malicious government.”