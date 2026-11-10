Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026
In wake of Iran attacks, Gulf countries approve new joint military HQ
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council approve the creation of a headquarters for their Unified Military Command in Kuwait, says GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi.
The announcement comes after all the GCC countries were targeted by Iran during the war that broke out in February. Albudaiwi condemns the “heinous Iranian attacks” during the Bahrain meeting.
The decision “reflects a firm Gulf commitment to safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the GCC states and strengthening their ability to confront common threats,” he says in a statement, adding that the GCC countries have agreed to send “appropriate” forces to the headquarters.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- UTJ’s newspapers stress party is not in a bloc; MK says it will side with whoever solves IDF draft issue
- Golan urges bloc not to rule out Arab parties, calls for swift formation of government
- In tirade against ‘terrorist’ Arab MKs, Ben Gvir claims election was ‘stolen’; opposition MK: Ben Gvir is Knesset’s only convicted terror supporter
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here