In wake of Iran attacks, Gulf countries approve new joint military HQ

The six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council approve the creation of a headquarters for their Unified Military Command in Kuwait, says GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi.

The announcement comes after all the GCC countries were targeted by Iran during the war that broke out in February. Albudaiwi condemns the “heinous Iranian attacks” during the Bahrain meeting.

The decision “reflects a firm Gulf commitment to safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the GCC states and strengthening their ability to confront common threats,” he says in a statement, adding that the GCC countries have agreed to send “appropriate” forces to the headquarters.