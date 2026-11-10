Smotrich urges Haredi parties to reject talks with Eisenkot bloc

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urges the Haredi parties to reject reported negotiations with Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc and calls on Yashar MK Matan Kahana to refuse the Knesset speakership if elected with the support of Arab parties.

“My Haredi brothers, don’t be lured into this trap,” Smotrich says at a press briefing at the Knesset. “They’ll dump you the moment they’ve finished using you to oust Netanyahu and the right and seize power.”

He says an appointment secured with the votes of “Israel’s enemies” is “illegitimate” and calls it “moral bankruptcy,” urging Kahana not to accept the position while it depends on parties that, he says, view Israel’s establishment as a catastrophe and undermine its right to exist.