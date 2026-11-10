Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Smotrich urges Haredi parties to reject talks with Eisenkot bloc

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:45 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urges the Haredi parties to reject reported negotiations with Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc and calls on Yashar MK Matan Kahana to refuse the Knesset speakership if elected with the support of Arab parties.

“My Haredi brothers, don’t be lured into this trap,” Smotrich says at a press briefing at the Knesset. “They’ll dump you the moment they’ve finished using you to oust Netanyahu and the right and seize power.”

He says an appointment secured with the votes of “Israel’s enemies” is “illegitimate” and calls it “moral bankruptcy,” urging Kahana not to accept the position while it depends on parties that, he says, view Israel’s establishment as a catastrophe and undermine its right to exist.

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