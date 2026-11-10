Trump-supporting influencer accused of accepting gifts linked to Qatar; Doha says ‘false’ claim lacks evidence

A prominent social media influencer closely linked to US President Donald Trump has been accused by his former business partner of accepting lavish gifts from individuals tied to Qatar.

The allegation is made in a counter-lawsuit filed by X Strategies co-founder Derek Utley against Alex Bruesewitz after the latter accused Utley of embezzling millions in their company’s funds.

X Strategies runs several pro-Trump social media accounts, including the Trump War Room and Team Trump.

Utley claims in his countersuit that the alleged Qatar-linked payments could violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), which requires anyone who attempts to influence the US government for the benefit of a foreign entity to register with the Justice Department.

The Qatari Embassy in Washington vehemently denies the “false” Doha-related claims made in Utley’s lawsuit.

“Bruesewitz has received no money from the State of Qatar, or at the direction of the State of Qatar. No evidence was cited for this false claim, and The Times made no effort to contact Qatar’s representatives to comment. Qatar’s Embassy advised Utley’s lawyers to correct this misrepresentation to the court,” the embassy says.