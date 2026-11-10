A senior US Army soldier has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence, British police say, after the US removed aircraft from British military bases over a separate apparent threat from Iran.

FBI Director Kash Patel says the arrest of the 41-year-old man is related to “allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.”

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, adds: “The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”

The arrest, which took place near the city of Gloucester, west England, on Tuesday, “is not linked to any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations,” British police say.

But it occurred the day after the US removed refuelling aircraft from a British airbase in the second such apparent evacuation in three months.

Planes left the Royal Air Force base in Mildenhall, eastern England yesterday, which, according to the Wall Street Journal, was prompted by a threat from Iran.

The US in September withdrew bombers that had been used to strike Iran from RAF Fairford on security grounds over an incident police have linked to Iran, which has denied any links to attacks or incidents in Britain.

The US Army soldier arrested was detained on suspicion of offenses under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act, which relate to obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service. Police say the country to which the allegations relate is Russia.