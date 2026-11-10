Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

US charges 3 Iran-backed operatives with terror attacks against Jews

By Luke Tress Today, 10:22 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

The US Department of Justice charges three Iran-backed operatives with terror attacks against Jews and other targets in the US and Europe.

The defendants are Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani.

Al-Saadi had previously been charged in a US federal court.

The Department of Justice charges the group with involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in support of Kata’eb Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Both groups are US-designated terrorist organizations.

The network allegedly facilitated attacks in a wave of terrorism against European Jewish communities after the start of the Iran war.

The attacks included the stabbing of two Jewish men in London and a firebombing of a London synagogue.

The defendants allegedly directed the attackers during live video calls and distributed propaganda footage afterward.

The alleged plots involve an attempted attack on RAF Fairfield, a British air base where US forces were based, and an attempted bombing of a synagogue in New York.

Al-Saadi, while imprisoned in New York, allegedly attempted to coordinate attacks with the other two defendants through coded messages.

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