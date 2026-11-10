UNIFIL says forces came under fire during ‘routine patrol’ in southern Lebanon

The United Nations observer force in southern Lebanon says its forces came under fire during a “routine patrol” this evening.

According to UNIFIL, the patrol near Wadi Jilou, east of Tyre and outside of the Israeli military’s buffer zone, “was fired upon with about a dozen rounds.”

“After identifying a muzzle flash, the patrol returned fire,” UNIFIL says, adding that the unidentified shooter then stopped firing.

No UNIFIL observers were injured in the incident.

UNIFIL calls on the Lebanese government “to swiftly initiate an investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

The observer force is set to withdraw from southern Lebanon at the end of the year, following a decades-long deployment.