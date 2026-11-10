Joint List says it will work to remove ‘bloodthirsty’ Netanyahu after his ‘racist’ speech

The Joint List responds to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the newly sworn-in Knesset, in which he attacked Ra’am and the Joint List and warned against relying on Arab parties to form a government, calling it “deranged, inciting and racist.”

“The bloodthirsty and criminal prime minister is in a state of complete hysteria,” the party says. “There is no other way to explain the deranged, inciting and racist speech he delivered today.”

“We will fulfill, as soon as possible, the will of our people: more than half a million citizens of this country who want to remove Netanyahu, the Speaker of the Knesset and his Kahanist government [referring to the ideology of slain extremist rabbi and politician Meir Kahane], and consign them to the dustbin of history,” the statement continues. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to make this happen, as soon as possible.”