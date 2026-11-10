Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton tours Gaza aid facilities on Egyptian side of Rafah Crossing

By AP Today, 8:54 pm
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British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, left, listens to Major General Khaled Maghawer, governor of North Sinai, during his visit to Egypt’s side of the Rafah crossing with Gaza Strip, November 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohamed Arafat)
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, left, listens to Major General Khaled Maghawer, governor of North Sinai, during his visit to Egypt’s side of the Rafah crossing with Gaza Strip, November 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohamed Arafat)

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton arrived at Egypt’s Rafah today to visit organizations sending humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Hamilton has spoken out about humanitarian crises and conflict zones in the region, calling for peace. He has frequently posted on social media about children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and called for a ceasefire. He has also addressed other conflicts.

“I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there’s a lot of peace that I’m hoping we get to at some stage,” Hamilton said last month.

Hamilton toured Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with Gaza before visiting logistics warehouses operated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, which facilitates aid entry into Gaza.

At the crossing, Hamilton greeted aid workers, shook hands and briefly spoke with workers and officials.

Khaled Megawer, the governor of North Sinai, where Rafah is located, said the visit aims to help Hamilton learn about Egypt’s efforts to send aid to Gaza.

The visit comes after Hamilton made his 400th race start on Sunday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Hamilton, the first Black driver to race in F1, made his debut with McLaren in 2007. He is only the second driver in F1 to start 400 races following his former teammate Fernando Alonso, who achieved the milestone in 2024.

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