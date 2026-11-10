With GOP still in control, US House blocks effort to impeach Hegseth

WASHINGTON — The US House of Representatives turns aside a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, halting an effort to remove the Pentagon chief for his conduct in office and his handling of the war in Iran.

The vote comes as Republicans grapple with the fallout from sweeping midterm losses that some in the party have blamed on the war in Iran and the resulting surge in gas prices. But after US President Donald Trump signaled strong support for Hegseth, GOP lawmakers largely stand by the secretary. They reject the impeachment effort led by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats.

The vote may only delay an impeachment push against Hegseth, with Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January.