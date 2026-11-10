‘Blood, blood, blood on your hands’: At least 2 arrested as Irish anti-Israel protesters target Joe Biden

Video shows pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters targeting former US president Joe Biden outside Trinity College in Dublin, where he visited to attend a medal ceremony for his son Hunter.

Amid repeated chants of “blood, blood, blood on your hands,” the demonstrators can be seen throwing objects in Biden’s direction, including milk, as police hold several of them back.

At least two people were arrested, according to Irish broadcaster RTE.

Objects were thrown as former US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden left Trinity College Dublin today. Pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered outside, and Gardaí arrested at least two people. pic.twitter.com/GxS2NuHUlj — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 10, 2026