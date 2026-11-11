US Treasury Secretary Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats — NYT

WASHINGTON — US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently moved out of his home and onto a military base after Iranian threats against his life, the New York Times reports, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Iran has ramped up efforts to target US personnel, and lethal plots by Tehran against American citizens have reached “advanced stages,” a senior intelligence official in the Trump administration warned in a memo seen by Reuters late last month.

The newspaper reports that the severity of the threats to Bessent isn’t immediately clear.

Iran has previously denied plotting to attack officials and people on US soil.

The newspaper reports that US officials have noted that Iran’s ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the US and other territories overseas is limited.

The US Treasury Department doesn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bessent has been the face of Washington’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran during the course of the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28.