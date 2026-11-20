A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7 onslaught and two other terror operatives were killed in recent Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

According to the IDF, a strike on Tuesday killed Ahmad Abu Armana, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s elite forces in the central Gaza Strip. The army says Abu Armana was responsible for training Islamic Jihad terrorists and coordinating military activities with Hamas.

A strike on Wednesday in Nuseirat killed Abd al-Raouf Na’im Abd al-Hai Nabhan, identified by the army as the deputy head of a cell in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force. Nabhan had invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, the military says.

The IDF says that another strike on Thursday in Gaza City killed Thaer Al-Wadia, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s elite forces in Gaza City.

All of the operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore the capabilities of the terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says.

במהלך השבוע האחרון: צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו מפקדי נוח'בה בגא"פ ובחמאס ומחבל שפשט לשטח ישראל ב-7 באוקטובר במהלך השבוע האחרון, צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו במספר מרחבים ברצועת עזה וחיסלו מספר מחבלים, בהם:

– מוקדם יותר השבוע, חוסל המחבל אחמד אבו ערמאנה, מפקד כוחות הנוח'בה בחטיבת מחנות המרכז בארגון… pic.twitter.com/pT5KX8VabB — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 20, 2026