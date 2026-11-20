US Vice President JD Vance is asked whether he thinks the Iran war was worth losing Republican control of Congress after suggesting in an X post following the midterms that the two were related.

“The goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing,” Vance responds during a White House press conference. “It’s the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it as leverage, or they would attack.

“I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again… My job is to support the president of the United States,” he adds.

Vance, in his post-midterm assessment, wrote, “If you’d like to argue (the Iran war) was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”