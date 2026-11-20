US President Donald Trump touts a joint statement he issued with the leaders of Russia and China criticizing the International Criminal Court.

“They’ve got this fake power because they don’t have any strength behind it, but it’s a fake power, and they think they can go in and arrest the heads of countries, and they can’t do that… so we condemned that as a group,” Trump says during a press conference at the White House.

Trump: "We agreed to condemn the abuses of the International Criminal Court, which is out of control. I would say Putin especially is not happy with it, but others aren't either." pic.twitter.com/fgV8AzxOxB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026