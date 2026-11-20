Palestinian media reports four people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Bureij area in the central Gaza Strip this afternoon.

Reports say several others were also injured in the strike.

The four are identified by Palestinian media as Yousef al-Ayadi, Mahmoud Abu Hweishil, Mustafa al-Ouaini, and Yousef Abu Gharqoud. A photo shared by media outlets shows the four together.

The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.

Earlier today, a Palestinian was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike in the Deir al-Balah area.

أربعة أصدقاء.. استشهاد يوسف العايدي ومحمود أبو هويشل ومصطفى العويني ويوسف أبو غرقود؛ جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت مخيم البريج، وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/sSrC3AzmJd — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 20, 2026