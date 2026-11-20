Israeli budget carriers Israir and Arkia announced moves Friday to expand international travel options, with Israir signing a cooperation agreement with American Airlines and Arkia saying it would resume direct flights to Marrakesh, Morocco, in January.

The announcements come as Israel’s aviation industry continues to recover from years of disruption in which foreign airlines repeatedly suspended service because of the multi-front war following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror attack. The suspensions often left passengers reliant on Israeli carriers, including El Al, and facing sky-high fares.

Israir, a low-cost carrier, said Friday it had signed a cooperation agreement with American Airlines, which has stayed away from Israel since suspending service following October 7 and currently plans to resume its Tel Aviv route in March.

Under the agreement, Israir will code-share on American’s direct flights between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport once the US carrier resumes service, according to Israir.

The two airlines said they are also working on an interline agreement that would allow passengers to connect in New York to American Airlines flights serving destinations across North and South America.

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Israir itself entered the Tel Aviv-New York market in September this year, becoming the third Israeli carrier to fly the route, bringing competition to El Al and Arkia.

Separately, on Friday, Arkia announced it would resume direct flights between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh beginning on January 4, after Israeli aviation and security authorities gave the carrier the necessary approvals.

“Following joint efforts by the Civil Aviation Authority and Israeli security officials, all necessary approvals have been secured to resume operations on the sought-after route to Marrakesh,” Arkia said.

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The carrier will operate two flights a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, using its Israeli-owned Airbus A321neo aircraft, which seats 214 passengers and offers onboard Wi-Fi. One-way fares will start at $299, Arkia said.

Arkia and Israir had both halted ticket sales for Marrakesh in October at the request of Israeli security authorities, as new security requirements were being drawn up following the thwarted terror attack on the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv in late September. Direct Israel-Morocco flights had resumed only in August after a hiatus of nearly three years post-October 7.