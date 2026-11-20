A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7 onslaught and two other terror operatives were killed in recent Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announced Friday.

According to the IDF, a strike on Tuesday killed Ahmad Abu Armana, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s elite forces in the central Gaza Strip.

The army said Abu Armana was responsible for training Islamic Jihad terrorists and coordinating military activities with Hamas.

A strike on Wednesday in Nuseirat killed Abd al-Raouf Na’im Abd al-Hai Nabhan, identified by the army as the deputy head of a cell in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force. Nabhan had invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, the military said.

It said that another strike on Thursday in Gaza City killed Thaer Al-Wadia, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s elite forces in the city.

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All of the operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore the capabilities of the terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military said.

במהלך השבוע האחרון: צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו מפקדי נוח'בה בגא"פ ובחמאס ומחבל שפשט לשטח ישראל ב-7 באוקטובר במהלך השבוע האחרון, צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו במספר מרחבים ברצועת עזה וחיסלו מספר מחבלים, בהם:

– מוקדם יותר השבוע, חוסל המחבל אחמד אבו ערמאנה, מפקד כוחות הנוח'בה בחטיבת מחנות המרכז בארגון… pic.twitter.com/pT5KX8VabB Advertisement — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 20, 2026

On Thursday morning, the IDF said it had completed a rare, day-long ground operation beyond the so-called Yellow Line in central Gaza that divides the territory between Israeli and Hamas control, saying it had demolished a section of a Hamas tunnel that the terror group was attempting to restore.

The army said the tunnel had crossed into the Israeli side of the Yellow Line and was connected to Hamas “activity hubs” in central Gaza, enabling the terror group’s operatives to launch attacks on Israeli troops.

Under the terms of the 2025 ceasefire with Hamas, Israel was required to pull its forces back to the Yellow Line, a demarcation that roughly divided Gaza into eastern and western halves. The pull-back left the IDF in control of 53 percent of the Strip.

As subsequent disarmament talks with Hamas stalled, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the IDF to occupy 70% of Gaza, pushing the Yellow Line several hundred meters toward the coast and further shrinking the territory where some 2 million Palestinian residents of the Strip were forced to live. Many live in crowded tent cities on the coast.

While the ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which it says aim to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists.

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Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by US President Donald Trump to put a conclusive end to the Gaza conflict, a blueprint which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. However, the terror group has refused to completely give up its weapons or disarm at all until the IDF withdraws.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Hamas-affiliated Gazan health officials, while five Israeli soldiers have been killed, including one by friendly fire.

AFP contributed to this report.