The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says it had received a report of an incident in which a bulk carrier came under fire 95 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Al Mukalla.

A dark blue skiff carrying six unidentified armed people approached the vessel on its port side and fired four shots, prompting the vessel’s onboard security team to return warning shots.

The skiff later moved away and the bulk carrier continued its voyage. No damage to the vessel or injuries among its crew were reported.