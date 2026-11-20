Amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin reiterates that there are no changes to the military’s guidelines for the Israeli public.

“In light of the discourse and numerous reports, it is important for me to clarify ahead of the start of Shabbat: The IDF is conducting ongoing situation assessments and is fully prepared for various scenarios, both defensive and offensive,” he says in a post on X.

Defrin says there is “no change to the current instructions, and we will update you if any changes occur.”

Earlier, CBS News reported that Israel and the US are weighing an attack on Iran in the near future.

Less than a day before war with Iran erupted on February 28 this year, Defrin issued a similar message to the public.