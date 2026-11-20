Three Moroccan officers have reached Israel as part of initial deployments before larger contingents of the International Stabilization Force arrive, the Board of Peace says.

They will be working on medical operations and logistics planning from the International Gaza Support Center in Kiryat Gat.

Small numbers of Moroccan, Albanian and Kosovar troops have arrived as well.

Israel hasn’t given legal authorization yet for ISF forces to deploy in Gaza.

The ISF welcomes additional officers from the Royal Moroccan Army. They’ll add capacity to medical operations and logistics planning. Important contributions. pic.twitter.com/n2VEHnadJx — Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) November 20, 2026