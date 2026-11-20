Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot indicates that he will move to establish a minority government — one that would likely rely on the support of the Knesset’s two Arab parties — if his efforts to form a majority coalition do not succeed.

In a lengthy social media post updating the public on his efforts to form a government, Eisenkot references the three paths available to him. He describes two of those paths — a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties and a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party — as well as the obstacles facing each, but does not go into any detail regarding the third option — a minority government backed by the Arab-led parties.

The idea is apparently so sensitive that Eisenkot avoids even mentioning the term “Arab” in his entire post, as Netanyahu has campaigned relentlessly to brand the Ra’am and Joint List lawmakers entirely as “terror supporters” who pose a national security threat to Israel.

Instead, Eisenkot only references the idea of an “emergency” government to apparently describe the minority coalition he’s prepared to establish.

“Should the sincere efforts I am leading to form a broad government fail to bear fruit, I intend to establish a national emergency government — one that I will strive to expand, either before or after it is sworn in,” he says.

Eisenkot has said the foundation of any government he forms would include the four Jewish-led anti-Netanyahu parties — Yashar, B’Yachad, the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu — but the latter party’s chairman Avigdor Liberman has pledged to vote against a minority government reliant on the Arab parties.

The Yashar chairman indicates that he’s prepared to test that pledge.

“Every member of Knesset will be compelled to follow their conscience and decide: shall a new government be formed or are they prepared to drag the State of Israel and its citizens into yet another round of elections, with Netanyahu remaining as a transitional prime minister?” he writes.

In explaining his determination to quickly form a government, Eisenkot offers a thinly veiled criticism of Netanyahu, suggesting that he is trying to exploit tensions with Iran for political purposes.

Netanyahu has intensified his public demands for a unity government under his control, again claiming that Iran poses an imminent threat to Israel that would not be addressed if a minority government reliant on the Arab parties is formed.

“The fact that operational interests and schedules are being conflated with political interests and agendas — and that this has become completely normalized — is unacceptable,” Eisenkot says, appearing to dismiss the alarmist nature of the warnings by Netanyahu, who has been aggressively advocating for another major offensive against Iran.

Eisenkot begins his post by lamenting the tactics that the Netanyahu camp has used to pressure his bloc from forming a government, saying it has included “desecrating the memory of the fallen” by targeting bereaved family members.

“Sending hateful messages to bereaved families or making remarks such as ‘Your son would be ashamed of you,’ crosses the boundaries of what is decent, humane and respectful,” he says, calling on Netanyahu to speak out against such rhetoric.

He notes that he and his partners in the so-called “change bloc” have begun fulfilling promises by taking control over parliamentary committees, electing a new Knesset speaker and advancing legislation reversing the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul. Eisenkot doesn’t mention that they relied on the votes of the two Arab parties to do so.

Eisenkot stresses that his bloc is operating in an unprecedented environment “in which the outgoing prime minister is acting in ways we have never encountered before. This is not fear-mongering. It is a description of reality, and it demands a great deal of caution and responsibility from us.”

Eisenkot blasts Netanyahu’s rhetoric against the Arab parties, warning that “the path from a violent campaign of delegitimization against 21 percent of the population —labeling them ‘supporters of terrorism’ — to actual, physical violence could prove to be very short. The writing is on the wall.”

Indeed, within hours of each other this week, a mosque was torched and a Jewish driver rammed into Arab Israelis in northern Israel, with Arab community leaders blaming Netanyahu’s rhetoric against their political representatives.

לקראת ההחלטות שלפנינו. לפני שבת, מספר עדכונים ממני אליכם, אחיי ואחיותיי הישראלים: הבוקר היינו באזכרה של אחייני, סרן יוגב פזי ז"ל, שנפל לפני שנתיים בקרב בג'אבליה, 700 מטרים מהמקום שבו נפל בני גל ז"ל, לפני כמעט 3 שנים. דווקא שם, מתוך המקום הכואב והשקט של זכרו, נזכרתי בהודעות… pic.twitter.com/iAMyaLdefy — Gadi Eisenkot – גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 20, 2026

The Yashar chairman acknowledges that his efforts to form a government have taken time but that “it is critical that we seriously examine every option on the table” because the goal is not just to form a government that can be sworn in, but also one that has a mandate from the people, that can remain stable over time and that can address Israel’s security challenges.

“There are three central tracks for forming a new government, and I approach each of them with a profound sense of responsibility and a genuine desire to succeed,” he says.

Eisenkot insists serious dialogue is ongoing with the Haredi parties to bring them on board while also finding solutions to address the IDF’s manpower problem that has been exacerbated by the ultra-Orthodox lawmakers’ demands for blanket exemptions from military service for their community members.

“This is not a matter of ‘squaring a circle’ or ‘lowering the flag’ on the issue of military service. Rather,” Eisenkot says, “it involves formulating a framework based on the principles” of his plan to ensure all Israelis serve.

“As for the negotiations with the Likud, we are making sincere and genuine efforts. However, regrettably, there remains a significant gap between their rhetoric and their actual conduct, and their practical willingness to act,” Eisenkot says. “Nevertheless, I intend to give this track another chance. We must try to persuade the members of the Likud to rise to the magnitude of the moment.”

“I intend to continue striving for a breakthrough on each of the tracks available to us for forming a coalition — one that is as broad as possible. However, all parties must understand that I have no intention of stalling or wasting time. They need to understand that at the right moment, I will present a new and capable government under my leadership to the Knesset for approval,” Eisenkot states.

“What hangs in the balance is the future of Israel… I do not intend to blink, nor will I miss the gravity of this moment. I give you my word,” he adds.