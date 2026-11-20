Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Woman seriously injured by car bomb in Arab town of Tira
A woman has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition after a vehicle exploded in the Arab town of Tira, police say.
Two other individuals were also wounded in the incident and evacuated to a hospital for treatment.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which they believe is criminal in nature.
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