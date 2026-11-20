A group of masked Israeli settlers ambushed police officers in the southern West Bank earlier today, causing damage to a cruiser and leading one member of law enforcement to fire shots in the air, according to the Israel Police.

Police say that officers were conducting an operation in the South Hebron Hills area to “prevent incidents of extremist violence” by settlers when they identified a group of masked suspects dressed in black.

After the group spotted the police cruiser, they began to flee the area, as the officers launched a pursuit.

The police say that the officers located the suspects a short while later, after they were ambushed by them.

The settlers had “set up a stone barricade and began hurling rocks at [the police officers] while attempting to prevent them from exiting the cruiser, also causing damage to the vehicle,” the police say.

Stones continued to be thrown as one officer exited the police vehicle. The police say that the officer who was attacked, “felt his life was in danger, fired into the air,” and the suspects fled.

Additional forces were dispatched to the scene, along with IDF troops, to search for the assailants.

During the searches in the area, the forces arrested one suspect who the police say was identified by the officers as being involved in the violence, and that he initially attempted to “identify himself as someone else.”

“The arrested suspect was taken for questioning at the police station on suspicion of assaulting police officers, hurling rocks, impersonation and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties,” the police say.

Police say they will request an extension to his detention during a court hearing later, and will continue to work to “identify and arrest the remaining suspects.”

Commander of the police’s Judea and Samaria District, Dep. Comm. Moshe Pinchi says in a statement that the force will not allow “lawbreakers to harm police officers, endanger their lives and attempt to deter them from carrying out their duties.”

“We will work to locate all the suspects, arrest them and bring them to justice,” Pinchi adds.

The statement from police avoids identifying the suspects as Jewish settlers.