Channel 12 reveals the list of 10 demands that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party submitted earlier this month to the heads of the Zionist bloc chaired by Gadi Eisenkot.

The demands represent Likud’s starting position in talks on a potential unity government.

1. Netanyahu will serve as prime minister for four years — meaning no rotational framework allowing Eisenkot to serve as premier.

2. All parties will be part of the government, from the far-right Otzma Yehudit to the left-wing Democrats, sans the two Arab-led parties.

3. Coalition partners will be required to give their full support for another offensive against Iran.

4. Judicial overhaul legislation will remain in place until a consensus is reached.

5. A political commission of inquiry into October 7 will be established, instead of a state commission.

6. A Haredi draft bill based on the one presented by the outgoing government will be advanced.

7. No changes will be made to the conditions of Hamas Nukhba fighters, despite allegations of human rights violations.

8. No withdrawal from the IDF’s current lines in Gaza until the threat of Hamas has been lifted.

9. Coalition partners will have to sign onto a statement opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

10. Coalition partners will have to sign onto a statement recognizing Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people