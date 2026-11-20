Shin Bet chairman David Zini is refusing to present a formal agency opinion regarding Qatar in the ongoing police investigation into allegedly illicit ties between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aides and the Gulf country, Channel 12 reports.

The network airs a partial transcript from what it says was a meeting Zini held with senior law enforcement officials to try and gain their approval for detaining Arab party leaders for questioning over their involvement in an alleged attempt by Qatar to influence the October 27 Knesset election.

The request was rejected due to lack of evidence and Zini’s case has largely fallen apart.

But in the meeting, Zini argued that Qatar was behind an election interference campaign, arguing that Doha “doesn’t fight using weapons and ammunition, but rather by using influence. Qatar’s goal is to divide us and incite members of the public against one another.”

Hearing Zini’s rhetoric against Qatar, a senior official from the State Attorney’s Office identified an opportunity to secure the Shin Bet chief’s cooperation in an ongoing investigation into Netanyahu’s aides’ ties to Doha known as Qatargate.

The official asked Zini to provide the same stance he just voiced in a formal document that could be included as part of the Qatargate investigation.

But Zini — seen as a close ally to the prime minister who appointed him — refused, Channel 12 says, accusing him of serving Netanyahu instead of the Israeli people.